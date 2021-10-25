Ivey’s new executive order will not affect Auburn University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Auburn cited President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14042 at the federal level when the school made its announcement Friday.

The order was signed Sept. 9. Auburn, in an online FAQ, says the university had since been assessing the specific implications of the order before revising its vaccine policy on Oct. 22.

Auburn says it revised its policy after reviewing the order, federal guidance and the school’s federal contracts. In the same posting, Auburn says that cost disallowance, contract determination and debarment would be possible for federal contractors who do not comply with the federal mandate. “The loss of federal contracts would also negatively impact Auburn’s ability to fulfill its mission and adversely affect citizens in communities across Alabama,” the post reads.

More than 82%of Auburn’s employees receiving university-sponsored benefits were vaccinated as of Oct. 21.

The order does not apply to the general student population, but does apply to all graduate and undergraduate students who receive a paycheck through Auburn and students supported on graduate assistantships.