Ivey seeks candidates with three Auburn University trustee seats open

UPDATED: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:19 p.m.

There’s an At Large seat and two district seats to fill on Auburn University’s Board of Trustees.

Gov. Kay Ivey, board president and Auburn alum, threw open nominations Monday in a letter to Auburn’s employees, students and alumni. She said the nomination process is defined in the Alabama Constitution.

“Members of the committee are looking for leaders who are forward-looking, service-oriented and dedicated to furthering Auburn’s instruction, research and extension missions,” Ivey wrote.

The board oversees all facets of Auburn University’s operations. Whoever fills these three seats will help choose the university’s next president. President Jay Gogue returned to his old post last year – succeeding Steven Leath – in part to give the board time to set up another national presidential search.

The At Large seat is now occupied by Wayne Smith, who serves as board president pro tem. It can be filled by any resident of the United States, save for Auburn employees and members of the selection committee.

The district seats can only be filled by residents of those districts. Jimmy Sanford’s District 4 seat represents much of northeast and central Alabama.