J.W. Darden High School, beloved history teacher honored with quilt sewn by alumni

The first high school in Opelika built for Black students, J.W. Darden High School, and history teacher A.L. Martin, were honored on Friday morning with a quilt sewn by alumni at the historic J.W. Darden House.
The 20-year history of Darden High School – from 1951 to 1971 – is reflected in the quilt, which features squares prepared by each class.
“It was a team effort for us to put this together,” said Delores Summers Trimble of the Class of 1954. "... We just know that it will be in this building even when we are gone for our children, our grandchildren to see.”
The project has been nearly 20 years in the making. In 2002, the Class of 1954 was charged with figuring out a way to honor the school and Martin. Trimble had the idea of a commemorative quilt, and she enlisted classmate Katie Strickland Burton and rallied the support of the J.W. Darden High School Alumni Association.
The two women worked to compile fabric squares to hand off to representatives from each class. Once the artistic expressions were returned, Burton, who lives in Columbus, Ga., and Trimble, who lives in Opelika, sewed the quilt together.
Seven graduates attended the quilt’s hanging on Friday, and all dressed in reunion t-shirts. In recent years, the quilt had been displayed at reunions in various phases of completion, and was finished last month.
Now the project hangs at its permanent home at the J.W. Darden House, the former home of the first Black doctor in Opelika and Lee County, for whom the school is named. Darden was running his medical practice out of the house in the late 1940s and died in 1949. Today, the J.W. Darden Foundation provides scholarships for post-graduate medical students.
The 20 squares, arranged by class in chronological order, reflect messages such as “Forward Ever, Backward Never” (Class of 1962) and “He who findeth knowledge findeth life” (Class of 1966).
A photo of Martin donated by Ethel Harper Wright of the Class of 1958 anchors the quilt.
“Our school was community-oriented,” said Beatrice Carr Allen, a 1966 Darden graduate. “We saw our teachers on Sunday morning at Sunday School. The football coach Jessie Patterson Dickson taught Sunday school lessons.”
Elaine Summers-Burton, president of the J.W. Darden High School Alumni Association and a 1970 graduate, remembers Martin as “prolific” in the lives of his students, saying the beloved history teacher was “energetic and enthusiastic about developing young people.”
The Darden High School building, at 600 South Fourth Street, today houses Head Start, with a stone marker commemorating J.W. Darden and the school. Darden High School closed its doors after Opelika’s schools became fully integrated.