J.W. Darden High School, beloved history teacher honored with quilt sewn by alumni

The first high school in Opelika built for Black students, J.W. Darden High School, and history teacher A.L. Martin, were honored on Friday morning with a quilt sewn by alumni at the historic J.W. Darden House.

The 20-year history of Darden High School – from 1951 to 1971 – is reflected in the quilt, which features squares prepared by each class.

“It was a team effort for us to put this together,” said Delores Summers Trimble of the Class of 1954. "... We just know that it will be in this building even when we are gone for our children, our grandchildren to see.”

The project has been nearly 20 years in the making. In 2002, the Class of 1954 was charged with figuring out a way to honor the school and Martin. Trimble had the idea of a commemorative quilt, and she enlisted classmate Katie Strickland Burton and rallied the support of the J.W. Darden High School Alumni Association.

The two women worked to compile fabric squares to hand off to representatives from each class. Once the artistic expressions were returned, Burton, who lives in Columbus, Ga., and Trimble, who lives in Opelika, sewed the quilt together.