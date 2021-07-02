Joe Aistrup steps down as Auburn's Dean of the College of Liberal Arts; interim named

Joe Aistrup has stepped down as Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University, effective July 1, and plans to join the political science faculty.
He will be replaced in the interim by Ana Franco-Watkins, a professor and chair of the Department of Psychological Services.
“I plan to stay in Auburn to finish my career as a faculty member in political science," Aistrup said in a university press release. "I will always fondly remember my years as dean of the college because of all of the great students, faculty and alumni that I had the good fortune of getting to know.”
Provost Bill Hardgrave commended Airstrup’s work since coming to Auburn from Kansas State University in 2013, including his fundraising efforts and expanding interdisciplinary offerings within the college.
“I appreciate Dean Aistrup’s leadership and his efforts to advance the College of Liberal Arts during his years as dean,” Hardgrave said. “I am especially grateful for Joe’s commitment to the faculty, staff, students and alumni and for his ability to position the college for continued success.”
Aistrup’s term was also tinged with controversy. He and Hardgrave are two of the defendants in a federal lawsuit filed by Economics Professor Alan Seals over management of the Economics department.
Seals alleges that Airstrup was part of an effort to punish himself and colleague Mike Stern over their efforts to separate their department from the college and spin it off into its own college.
Airstrup removed Seals and Stern from supervisory posts on the same day in May 2018 after a series of increasingly fraught exchanges over the course of that spring between Seals, Stern and their superiors.
That lawsuit is pending in U.S. District Court in Opelika, as is a parallel suit by Stern.
Franco-Watkins, a professor and chair of the Department of Psychological Services, became interim dean on July 1, following an internal search. She will lead the college until a permanent hire is announced.
“In addition to being a respected leader, scholar and colleague, Dr. Franco-Watkins brings a wide array of experience and service to the position,” Hardgrave said in a press release. “I know that she will successfully lead the college during this time of transition and will position its faculty, staff and students for continued success.”
Franco-Watkins joined Auburn University in 2006 after completing a postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of California, San Diego. While serving as an associate professor, she oversaw the department’s graduate and undergraduate programs before being promoted to full professor in 2017.
“I am humbled and honored to serve the College of Liberal Arts as interim dean. I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with students, faculty and staff as we continue our mission, highlight and promote our uniqueness and share our vision to be a leading college unified in excellence,” Franco-Watkins said in the same press release.
Franco-Watkins holds degrees in psychology from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the College of William & Mary and the University of Maryland, College Park.