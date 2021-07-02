Joe Aistrup steps down as Auburn's Dean of the College of Liberal Arts; interim named

Seals alleges that Airstrup was part of an effort to punish himself and colleague Mike Stern over their efforts to separate their department from the college and spin it off into its own college.

Airstrup removed Seals and Stern from supervisory posts on the same day in May 2018 after a series of increasingly fraught exchanges over the course of that spring between Seals, Stern and their superiors.

That lawsuit is pending in U.S. District Court in Opelika, as is a parallel suit by Stern.

Franco-Watkins, a professor and chair of the Department of Psychological Services, became interim dean on July 1, following an internal search. She will lead the college until a permanent hire is announced.

“In addition to being a respected leader, scholar and colleague, Dr. Franco-Watkins brings a wide array of experience and service to the position,” Hardgrave said in a press release. “I know that she will successfully lead the college during this time of transition and will position its faculty, staff and students for continued success.”