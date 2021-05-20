'Journey so different': Auburn High School's Class of 2021 graduates inside Duck Samford Stadium

Auburn High School’s principal praised the graduating class on Wednesday for enduring an experience unlike other classes in the school’s history.

“Class of 2021, you have had a high school journey so different from any class before you,” Shannon Pignato said. “It started like most, with a group of sophomores full of promise and hope whose worries included finding your classes on the first day and who you might sit with at lunch. But as seniors returning this year, your worries were heavy.”

“One thing I know for sure, you will find your way in life,” she added. “You have made me proud, you have made our communi proud, and you’re to be commended for your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence, no matter the circumstances.”

Pignato’s welcome and introduction address to the 630 seniors graduating in the school’s Class of 2021 marked the district’s first in-person commencement address since the Class of 2019, after the 2020 graduates were recognized in a drive-through celebration in July.

Auburn High’s graduation is typically held inside Auburn Arena on Auburn University’s campus, but moved to Duck Samford Stadium due to the pandemic.