'Journey so different': Auburn High School's Class of 2021 graduates inside Duck Samford Stadium

Auburn High School’s principal praised the graduating class on Wednesday for enduring an experience unlike other classes in the school’s history.
“Class of 2021, you have had a high school journey so different from any class before you,” Shannon Pignato said. “It started like most, with a group of sophomores full of promise and hope whose worries included finding your classes on the first day and who you might sit with at lunch. But as seniors returning this year, your worries were heavy.”
“One thing I know for sure, you will find your way in life,” she added. “You have made me proud, you have made our communi proud, and you’re to be commended for your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence, no matter the circumstances.”
Pignato’s welcome and introduction address to the 630 seniors graduating in the school’s Class of 2021 marked the district’s first in-person commencement address since the Class of 2019, after the 2020 graduates were recognized in a drive-through celebration in July.
Auburn High’s graduation is typically held inside Auburn Arena on Auburn University’s campus, but moved to Duck Samford Stadium due to the pandemic.
“I think we can all agree that we have had a pretty crazy experience together,” class president Emery Waggoner said in her commencement address. “I would trade this year for a year where I could see my teachers smiling back at me without a piece of light blue cloth covering their faces. ... I would trade this past year for a year with pep rallies, a junior prom and a senior homecoming.”
“Although it was nowhere perfect, Auburn High gave us excellent opportunities,” Waggoner added. “We’ll always cherish memories from dear Auburn High.”
The Auburn High baseball team won the Class 7A state championship in Montgomery late Thursday afternoon with a strikeout to seal a 7-6 victory in Game 3. During Waggoner’s speech, the trophy was held aloft in the sea of royal blue gowns and caps.
Jay Cannon, who will major in physical education at Southern Union State Community College in the fall, says it means a lot to graduate inside Duck Samford Stadium, a place “full of senior year memories.” Matthew Caldwell, quarterback for the football team, agreed.
“It’s going to be a wonderful way to mark the end of our senior year,” Caldwell said. “We’re excited.”
Auburn High School ambassador Sophie Maino said as a junior entering her senior year this August, she’s thankful the class before her had an in-person ceremony.
“I’m super thankful we are here today,” Maino said, passing out commencement flyers. “It’s an emotional night for so many of them.”
The graduates walked in rows of two from the southern end zone bleachers to a tune from the Auburn High School Honors Band. Seating for graduates was socially distanced in rows, and many waved and yelled to their eight guest attendees packed in to the Duck’s bleachers.
Thirty minutes before graduation, Alyssa Brown still didn’t “feel” like her time at Auburn High is over.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Brown said, sharing a laugh with classmate Trinity Browne. “Graduation is sweet but sad.” Both women will attend Southern Union State Community College in the fall, majoring in secondary education and criminal justice, respectively.
High school “went by fast” for Brooke Overstreet and Alex Willoughby, who will both be attending Southern Union State Community College in the fall. The two soon-to-be alumna agreed it was “really cool” to graduate where they cheered on the Auburn High Tigers during high school.
“We were nervous we might not have a graduation, so this is special to our class,” said Mary Miles Dempsey, who will attend Auburn University in the fall majoring in chemical engineering.
Germany teacher Adam Martin said Wednesday’s ceremony is “serendipitous,” calling the outdoor ceremony “beautiful.”
International Baccalaureate coordinator Davis Thompson’s son Ethan walked across the stage in the north end zone of Duck Samford Stadium. He says it means a lot to his family.
“It’s been a difficult year, but we made it through to today’s graduation,” Davis said. “And the weather is wonderful.”