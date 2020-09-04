Kam tells Auburn trustees COVID-19 not going away anytime soon

Auburn University trustees were told Friday to expect more COVID-19 spikes on campus.
“We must learn to live with this virus, because it will continue to affect us for the next few years with or without a vaccine,” said Fred Kam, director of the campus medical center, during the Board of Trustees quarterly meeting.
Neither Kam nor President Jay Gogue indicated that students will need to shelter in place or go home, as they did in the spring during the initial COVID-19 outbreak — per rumors circulating on campus and social media to the effect that students would be sent home after Friday’s cutoff for full tuition refunds for the fall semester.
Kam did say he expected case numbers to jump next week, then again in mid-October, as the virus continues to disrupt campus operations. He said he and his staff would continue to manage the situation by drawing on the best medical guidance available, whatever that may be.
“We continue to emphasize personal responsibility, but there is no one right way or one answer to this,” Kam added.
As to complaints on social media from students and employees about the medical center not answering its phones, Kam conceded the call volume has been heavy — over 52,000 calls last week — and that his staff and campus IT are addressing the problem as best they can.
Construction
The trustees endorsed a proposal to renovate the Quad Residence Halls complex in five phases — two buildings a year until all 10 residence halls are updated. The trustees will be asked to hire the Davis firm of Birmingham to plan the work. No price tag was attached to the proposal, which has been in the discussion phase for months.
Approval was also granted to move ahead with a proposed $24 million chilled water plant to improve air conditioning across the campus and add capacity in anticipation of expected campus growth. It would be financed with university bonds.
A new STEM+Ag Complex was also greenlighted. The total price tag is not revealed, but the university has been approved for $36 million in state bond funding for the project.
It would allow the Department of Mathematics & Statistics to be relocated from Parker Hall; the Department of Geology to be relocated from Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum, and College of Agriculture departments to be relocated from Funchess Hall. The moves would allow the departments to better collaborate in updated facilities.
