Kam tells Auburn trustees COVID-19 not going away anytime soon

Auburn University trustees were told Friday to expect more COVID-19 spikes on campus.

“We must learn to live with this virus, because it will continue to affect us for the next few years with or without a vaccine,” said Fred Kam, director of the campus medical center, during the Board of Trustees quarterly meeting.

Neither Kam nor President Jay Gogue indicated that students will need to shelter in place or go home, as they did in the spring during the initial COVID-19 outbreak — per rumors circulating on campus and social media to the effect that students would be sent home after Friday’s cutoff for full tuition refunds for the fall semester.

Kam did say he expected case numbers to jump next week, then again in mid-October, as the virus continues to disrupt campus operations. He said he and his staff would continue to manage the situation by drawing on the best medical guidance available, whatever that may be.

“We continue to emphasize personal responsibility, but there is no one right way or one answer to this,” Kam added.