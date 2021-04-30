Kenneth Kelly tells Auburn University graduates how to 'fly from this nest'

Banking executive Kenneth Kelly urged the newest batch of Auburn University graduates Friday to remember where they came from and who they represent.

“Auburn has been a nest for each of you. … To fly from this nest, you need the three virtues: confidence, challenges and character,” said Kelly, a member of the Class of 1990.

Kelly spoke at Friday night’s commencement ceremony in Jordan-Hare Stadium, to an audience of graduate degree recipients and academic honorees. Undergraduate degrees will be handed out Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. in Jordan-Hare.

Those three virtues are essential to success in the workplace and the surrounding world, according to Kelly.

“You’ll be graded on daily behaviors, results and, just as importantly, your teamwork,” he told the graduates.

Kelly told the students to appreciate the help they’ve received along the way – from family members, friends, classmates, teachers and bosses – and he reminded them that they also represent Auburn University, now and forever.

“I challenge you graduates to show your gratefulness today. … It is an honor to welcome you to this great family,” Kelly concluded.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}