A local tutoring service has started accepting applications for an inaugural summer camp meant to help children overcome educational challenges that became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reese’s Tutoring Service and Etiquette Training will host a Kidz Learning Camp from July 31 through Aug. 4 at Auburn’s True Deliverance Holiness Church at 936 North Donahue Drive. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, tutors will educate kids to prepare them for 2023-2024 school year.

Tiara Reese, who’s behind the camp, has been shining a light on the experience parents and kids can expect.

“The American public school system has suffered tremendously in child readiness areas, such as literacy, social interaction, language, physical skills, and fine motor skills. Just to name a few,” Reese said. “It is our purpose and goal to bridge the gap for returning students struggling in the problem areas of math, reading, and language arts.”

The camp will accept students from Russell, Lee, Tallapoosa, Macon and Bullock counties.

For $150, you can sign two children up for the camp. The fee covers lunches and snacks throughout the camp and students from kindergarten through eighth grade are able to attend. For more information about the camp, visit the Facebook page for Reese’s Tutoring Service and Etiquette Training.

The camp has also called out for for sponsors to help in a variety of areas, which includes providing merchandise opportunities. The organization is also accepting sponsorship for children attending the camp.

Reese said she’s hopeful the camp will be around for many years to come.