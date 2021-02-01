Lanett High School athletic director: ‘It looks like we’re going to have to start over as a program’

A football helmet costs between $300-500, and Story said Lanett athletics had lost an entire junior high and high school team’s worth of them in the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Story and his team are still trying to see how far they’ve been set back in terms of equipment, they’re also trying to figure out how far back they’ve been set in terms of current athletic programming.

“I’m pretty hopeful that we’ll be able to play [football] this fall, but we’re trying to get things back to normal around here so we’re not going to think that far ahead,” Story said. “As far as basketball, we’ll have to cut some things off and not be able to provide certain things in the facilities due to the damage we have, so right now we’re scheduled to host the area tournament and we’ve got to get all of those details worked out.”

Story said he’d meet with his staff tomorrow to come up with a game plan for the tournament, and that they might have to move locations for the basketball team to play. The basketball team will finish up the season, but where they’ll train going forward is up in the air.