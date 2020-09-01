Lee Co. Schools could reopen by mid-September

Lee County Schools students could return to classrooms as soon as the middle of this month if the school board follows superintendent Mac McCoy's advice.

McCoy issued a letter to the school district's employees and families Tuesday recommending that Lee County Schools restart in-person traditional learning Sept. 14. Families that signed up for virtual/remote learning can continue online.

The school board will likely take up the matter at its next meeting, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.

"For schools to open and remain operational for in-person learning, it is imperative that all parents, guardians, employees and students respect and adhere to the guidelines set forth the by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH)," McCoy stated.

"Parents and guardians must be vigilant in serving as the first line of defense for daily screening of students. If any member of the household has a positive test for COVID-19 or exhibits symptoms of illness, then all members of that household must be quarantined and follow the direction of your healthcare provider," McCoy added.