Excited students and educators in the region have been filling the hallways in recent days as school districts kicked off the school year.

Lee County and Auburn City schools welcomed smiling students as they returned from summer break Tuesday morning with backpacks full of school supplies. Opelika City Schools started its 2023-24 school year three days before.

“We’re just looking forward to a great year. We’re looking forward to making a lot of gains and just working together as a community to improve the lives of our students,” said Loachapoka Elementary School Principal Carmen Anderson. “I’m just grateful for our teachers who have gone above and beyond to support our students and our parents by making our building look great and welcoming for our students.”

Loachapoka High School Principal Albert Weeden said he sees the new year as a chance for both teachers and students to reconnect.

“That first week of school is always special for the students since they get a chance to reconnect with everyone,” Weeden said. “We got a lot of good kids. The teachers are very, very inspirational with what they do. They work hard to try to get everything they can out of their kids.”

Loachapoka Elementary School and high school are starting the new year with new programs for the students, including art and music classes. Students from both schools will be able to participate in the new offerings.

Demond McCoy is the new art teacher for both schools. Tuesday was his first day as he taught students the fundamentals of visual arts.

“First day is going great, I love it,” McCoy said. “It feels good to see the young students. This is their first-time having art, and I love it.

Dawn Brown, a first grade teacher at Loachapoka Elementary who currently teaches 11 students, had a room full of kids coloring and playing.

“It’s going good. We’re learning routines and procedures and doing placement tests and things like that,” Brown said. “The kids are excited to be back. They’re happy to be back, and we’re excited for them to be back.”

Pepper Dellinger teaches STEM classes at Loachapoka High School. She was teaching a seventh-grade computer science discoveries class on Tuesday afternoon. She said she was ready to build on lessons her students had learned the previous year.

“The students are going to have so much fun,” Dellinger said. “We did build some robots last year, and this year is going to be more in depth and more competitive.”

Students also returned to the 15 schools in the Auburn system on Tuesday. Auburn City Schools Superintendent Cristen Herring called it a great first day.

“Student smiles and happy teachers filled the classrooms with joy,” Herring said. “The dedication and effort of administrators, faculty and staff members was at a high level of excellence, and we look forward to the many successes this new school year will bring in 2023-2024.”

J.F. Drake Middle School Principal Sarah Armstrong said her school welcomed back 710 students on Tuesday.

“Teachers have spent the day intentionally building relationships, creating classroom community and familiarizing students with school procedures,” Armstrong said. “This is going to be wonderful year of growth and exciting new adventures!”

Ogletree Elementary School Principal Caroline Raville said this year marked her school’s 25th anniversary.

“The first day of school is one of my favorite days of the year. What a joy it is to welcome hundreds of smiling, kind and happy-hearted students into our building,” Raville said. “We were all reminded of what a blessing it is to call ourselves educators – the best profession in my opinion—and the privilege of getting to learn and grow alongside our students.”

Additionally, the doors opened to Opelika’s nine city schools last week, including the new Fox Run School. With fresh paint and bulldog décor, the new two-story school welcomed sixth grade students to its halls last Thursday.

“I hope that our students will come to school every day and feel loved and are learning,” said Fox Run Principal April Brock. “I hope they go home with memories that they will cherish forever because they are the first class. They are making history of being the first group of students in this building.”

