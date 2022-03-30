Lee County Schools delayed two hours Thursday, others watching weather

In advance of possibly severe weather expected late Wednesday night going into Thursday morning, Lee County Schools announced a two-hour weather delay Thursday.

Lee County was expected to receive thunderstorms after 10 p.m., according to the latest statewide update from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. While some counties in the central Alabama region were bracing for 80 mph winds and tornadoes, winds in Lee County from Auburn to Phenix City were forecast to reach about 40 mph during the night.

"Based on the latest weather advisories and the possibility of severe storms, all Lee County Schools and offices will observe a two-hour delay in opening Thursday, March 22, 2022," a statement on the LCS website read. "This means that whatever time the respective school starts or a student is picked up at a bus stop, that will be delayed by two hours tomorrow."

Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools said they are watching weather patterns overnight.

Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for ACS, said Wednesday night the district is aiming to maintain normal operations.

"At this point we're just monitoring it closely," Chesser said. "It's going to be a long night for us as far as keeping up with it and then a very early morning to see what the aftermath will be to gage our decision."

OCS is also planning for a regular school day Thursday, according to Becky Brown, public relations coordinator for OCS.

"Right now, we feel like with the pattern that we're going to monitor it and see if anything changes overnight," Brown said Wednesday night. "Usually whenever we have a weather event, if we have to make a change, we'll make it by 5 a.m."

Auburn University has not announced any delays but shared on social media Wednesday night that storm shelters in Greene Hall and Ralph Brown Draughon Library opened at 8 p.m. for students and community members to take refuge in if needed. Those with pets may bring them to Greene Hall, which is located on the College of Veterinary Medicine campus, according to Susan McCallister, director of campus safety and compliance.

