Lee County Schools in Alabama decides to make masks optional with one exception

Lee County Schools has decided to make mask-wearing optional on school property, except on buses.

James E. “Mac” McCoy, Superintendent of Lee County Schools, said in a 4-minute video message on the district’s website that the decision was made by the Lee County Board of Education “after careful review of ADPH guidelines.” He said the requirement to wear masks on buses was “ordered” by the CDC.

School starts on Monday for Lee County Schools, as well as Opelika City Schools and Auburn City Schools. The school boards in Opelika and Auburn voted last week to require masks beginning on the first day Monday.

McCoy’s explanation of the board’s decision seemed to reflect the viewpoints of many of the parents who spoke in opposition to masking in Opelika and Auburn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The board feels it is important for students to have stability as school starts and implementing a significant change to policy this close to the start of school was not a feasible option,” he said in the video, adding that the board was monitoring the decision and would adjust its policy if necessary.

McCoy added that while masking is optional, the board recommends that “all employees, students and adults wear a mask while indoors on Lee County campuses and property.”