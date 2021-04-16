 Skip to main content
Lee County Schools no longer requiring masks
Lee County Schools no longer requiring masks

080717 Beauregard Ele5 (copy)

In this August 7, 2017 file photo, Teachers and staff members walk each student to his or her correct bus for the ride home Monday at Beauregard Elementary.

 Todd Van Emst/

Masks are no longer required at Lee County Schools, according to the school system.

Lee County Schools students and staff will no longer be required to wear a mask while in school or at school events, according to a letter sent by the district to staff and school stakeholders. The school system "strongly encourages" individuals to wear masks, referencing Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer APart order.

Superintendent Dr. James McCoy wrote that students will not be disciplined for not wearing a mask.

CNN's Brian Todd reports on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about masks and how they help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools will finish the 2020-2021 school year with mask requirements. 

To read the full letter, click here

