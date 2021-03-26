Lee County Schools plans to return all students to the classroom for fall 2021

Lee County Schools shared insight into the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year and fall 2021 plans in a letter to school stakeholders on March 4, 2021.

Students will finish the 2020-2021 school year with their current platform whether that be in-person or remote.

“The time for transitioning between learning platforms [traditional/in-person and virtual/remote] in Lee County Schools has expired,” the letter from the Lee County Schools Instructional Leadership team reads.

An upcoming Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP), the ACT “and the fact the scope, sequence, and pacing of the curriculum in the two learning platforms do not exactly align” guide the decision, the letter says.

Fall 2021

Lee County Schools, in the same letter, cites its intention to return to in-person learning for all students for fall 2021.