Lee County Schools plans to return all students to the classroom for fall 2021

Lee County Schools shared insight into the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year and fall 2021 plans in a letter to school stakeholders on March 4, 2021.
Students will finish the 2020-2021 school year with their current platform whether that be in-person or remote.
“The time for transitioning between learning platforms [traditional/in-person and virtual/remote] in Lee County Schools has expired,” the letter from the Lee County Schools Instructional Leadership team reads.
An upcoming Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP), the ACT “and the fact the scope, sequence, and pacing of the curriculum in the two learning platforms do not exactly align” guide the decision, the letter says.
Fall 2021
Lee County Schools, in the same letter, cites its intention to return to in-person learning for all students for fall 2021.
Lee County Schools, which is currently evaluating the “success and effectiveness” of the remote learning model, says its examining and revising the alternate learning environment provided in Salem for grades 7 through 12 through the Lee County Learning Center (LC2).
Lee County Schools opened the Lee County Learning Center in 2016 to students who are either behind in their credits, seek credit advancement opportunities, or want flexibility in earning their high school diploma through self-paced, computer-based programs. It is an application-based, alternative learning environment, housed on Lee Road 145 in Salem.
Revised application procedures will be available early April, the letter reads.
School administrative and guidance counseling staff members will provide more information once finalized.