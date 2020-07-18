Lee County schools releases “tenative” plan for reopening schools

The Lee County school system has announced its plan for the upcoming school year, giving students the option of “traditional,” face-to-face, learning or virtual learning.

Traditional learning students will be welcomed into classrooms Aug. 12. Students who opt for virtual learning will follow the same academic calendar as traditional students and be assigned to a teacher within the school system for their lessons. Virtual students will be considered “enrolled” at their base, “zone,” school.

“We’re working diligently to make (returning to school) a reality,” Lee County Schools Superintendent Mac McCoy said in a video posted to the system’s website. “But in reality, it may look different in some ways. Health and safety protocols, concentrated hygiene practices and social distancing may be part of our procedures for the foreseeable future.”

Virtual learning will be done through a mixture of interactive and independent assignments. Grades K-8 will be using Google Classroom, managed and instructed by one of the system’s teachers. High school virtual-learning students will use the Edgenuity or ACCESS virtual learning systems, with one of the system’s teachers to be assigned to manage, monitor and communicate with each student in the Virtual Classroom.