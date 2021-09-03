Lee County Schools reports more than 400 COVID cases this week; Auburn and Opelika schools hold steady

COVID-19 cases are rising in public schools throughout the state, according to the latest update on Friday from the Alabama Department of Public Health, though numbers remain steady in Auburn and Opelika City Schools.

According to the ADPH’s COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, which was updated Friday, 93 COVID-19 cases were reported in Auburn City Schools this week, 62 cases were reported in Opelika City Schools, and 411 cases were reported in Lee County Schools.

Compared to last week’s report, new COVID-19 cases have remained the same in Auburn City Schools and decreased slightly in Opelika City Schools from 68 to 62. The ADPH listed Lee County Schools as having not reported their COVID-19 numbers last week.

Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools both implemented mask requirements within school buildings prior to the beginning of the school year, while Lee County Schools began the school year with an optional mask policy before they decided Aug. 20 to require masks to be worn inside all of its school buildings following the reporting of 105 positive COVID-19 cases within its schools from Aug. 9-13 and 88 more cases Aug. 16 and 17.

