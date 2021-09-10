Lee County Schools see dramatic decrease in reported COVID-19 cases; Auburn cases fall while Opelika cases rise

There have been over 8,400 new COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state of Alabama this week with over 250 of them having been reported in Lee County, according to the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health Friday.

According to the ADPH’s COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auburn City Schools this week, 80 cases were reported in Opelika City Schools, and 119 cases were reported in Lee County Schools.

Compared to last week’s report, new cases have gone down by over 20 in Auburn City Schools and by almost 300 in Lee County Schools, while cases have risen by about 20 in Opelika City Schools.

Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased over the past week from 9,195 to 8,428 even with more school districts reporting their new cases this week than last week.

According to guidance from the ADPH in its back-to-school plans for the 2021-2022 school year, those who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result, go for 24 hours without a fever or taking fever-reducing medications, and experience symptom improvement before returning from isolation.

Local school officials are continuing to encourage parents to remain vigilant and monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 everyday and allow them to stay home should they exhibit any symptoms.

