 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee County Schools students return to online learning Friday only
0 Comments
alert top story

Lee County Schools students return to online learning Friday only

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lee County BOE

The Lee County Board of Education building.

 O-A News file photo

Students of Lee County Schools campuses will once again be learning from the computer rather than the classroom this Friday.

Lee County Schools announced its campuses will switch to remote learning but did not specify a reason for the shift to online. Students will work from home but teachers and school staff will still report to their campuses.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Lessons will be provided via Google Classroom," a statement on the LCS website read. "Teachers will upload assignments to their Google Classrooms, meet with students via Zoom and/or hold daily office hours."

Each school's cafeteria will remain open Friday, serving breakfast to students from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Lee County Schools said parents must bring their child with them or their child's lunch card if picking up cafeteria meals.

Students were instructed to collect their belongings when they left schools Wednesday at the end of classes, the district said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert