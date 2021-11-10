Lee County Schools students return to online learning Friday only

Students of Lee County Schools campuses will once again be learning from the computer rather than the classroom this Friday.

Lee County Schools announced its campuses will switch to remote learning but did not specify a reason for the shift to online. Students will work from home but teachers and school staff will still report to their campuses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Lessons will be provided via Google Classroom," a statement on the LCS website read. "Teachers will upload assignments to their Google Classrooms, meet with students via Zoom and/or hold daily office hours."

Each school's cafeteria will remain open Friday, serving breakfast to students from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Lee County Schools said parents must bring their child with them or their child's lunch card if picking up cafeteria meals.

Students were instructed to collect their belongings when they left schools Wednesday at the end of classes, the district said.