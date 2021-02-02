 Skip to main content
Lee County Schools to close Monday for one day due to COVID-19
breaking

Lee County Schools to close Monday for one day due to COVID-19

Back-to-School 2020 (copy)

In this August file photo, students prepare to leave Auburn High School in Auburn. Auburn City Schools held its first day of school on Aug. 10. Students had the option to attend class or do virtual learning because of COVID-19.

 Sara Palczewski/

All Lee County Schools will close on Monday, Feb. 8, due to COVID-19.

All Lee County Schools will follow their virtual learning model for one day, the school system said in a social media post on Tuesday. 

Faculty and staff should report to assigned locations, and students will remain at home and follow your virtual learning plan.

Scheduled extra-curricular activities may proceed. 

