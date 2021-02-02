Lee County Schools to close Monday for one day due to COVID-19

All Lee County Schools will close on Monday, Feb. 8, due to COVID-19.
All Lee County Schools will follow their virtual learning model for one day, the school system said in a social media post on Tuesday.
Faculty and staff should report to assigned locations, and students will remain at home and follow your virtual learning plan.
Scheduled extra-curricular activities may proceed.
