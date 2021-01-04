Lee County Schools to resume on Wednesday as planned

Lee County Schools will continue on schedule for the start of the spring semester this Wednesday.

A Monday morning leadership meeting discussed student absences and where the schools stand, determining they would continue on schedule for the start of school later this week.

“Lee County Schools will monitor as we did prior to the winter break and students that meet virtual will meet virtually and students that meet face-to-face will meet face-to-face,” Lee County Schools Superintendent James McCoy said in a phone interview Monday morning.

McCoy says his hope for the New Year is “we can get through this pandemic the best way possible.”

“Obviously, children learn better face-to-face in the classroom setting, but we have to look at every person, every cog in this machine,” McCoy said. “We have to make the best decisions available with the best information we have.”

McCoy noted leadership has met every morning since the pandemic hit, trying to see where each of the 14 schools are at.

“We have four very distinct communities — what the hot spot is in one place may not be an issue in another,” McCoy said. The four communities are Smiths Station, Beauregard, Beulah and Loachapoka, McCoy said.