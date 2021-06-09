 Skip to main content
Lee County Schools to return to total in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year
Lee County Schools to return to total in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year

Lee County Schools announced plans to return to in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday, June 9. 

Lee County Schools announced Wednesday that all students, except for those accepted to an already established online program for high school students, will return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

Lee County Schools finalized plans to return to “normal operations” for the upcoming school year in a letter to school stakeholders signed by Superintendent James McCoy on Wednesday, June 9.

The district says it will not offer a full-time virtual learning option for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Lee County Schools, in the same letter, says it will provide a “virtual/hybrid-learning option” for grades 9 through 12 through the Lee County Learning Center (LC2).

Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear masks but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.

Lee County Schools opened the Lee County Learning Center in 2016 to students who are either behind in their credits, seek credit advancement opportunities, or want flexibility in earning their high school diploma through self-paced, computer-based programs. It is an application-based, alternative learning environment, housed on Lee Road 145 in Salem.

The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9.

Guidance and dates for open houses, schedule retrievals, meet-the-teacher nights and other pre-opening school activities will be published online by each school at a later date, according to the letter.

Parents and guardians can stay up to date by checking the website of their child's school.

