Lee County Schools to return to total in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year

Lee County Schools announced Wednesday that all students, except for those accepted to an already established online program for high school students, will return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

Lee County Schools finalized plans to return to “normal operations” for the upcoming school year in a letter to school stakeholders signed by Superintendent James McCoy on Wednesday, June 9.

The district says it will not offer a full-time virtual learning option for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Lee County Schools, in the same letter, says it will provide a “virtual/hybrid-learning option” for grades 9 through 12 through the Lee County Learning Center (LC2).

Lee County Schools opened the Lee County Learning Center in 2016 to students who are either behind in their credits, seek credit advancement opportunities, or want flexibility in earning their high school diploma through self-paced, computer-based programs. It is an application-based, alternative learning environment, housed on Lee Road 145 in Salem.

The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9.