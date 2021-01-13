 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loachapoka Elementary, Beulah High continue with virtual learning
0 comments
alert top story

Loachapoka Elementary, Beulah High continue with virtual learning

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Lee County Schools remain virtual through January

Loachapoka Elementary School and Beluah High School students will be enrolled in virtual learning until the end of the month.

 O-A NEWS FILE photo

Beulah High School and Loachapoka Elementary School both transitioned to virtual learning at the end of 2020 and are remaining virtual at least through the end of this week. 

Beulah High School is conducting classes virtually until Friday, Jan. 15. Staff that is not quarantined or COVID-19 positive will report to the school building and all co-curricular and extra-curricular school activities will continue until further notice.

Loachapoka Elementary School is conducting classes virtually until Thursday, Jan. 21. All school co-curricular and extra-curricular school activities will be cancelled until Friday, Jan. 22.

Beulah High School exams will be postponed until further notice.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lee County School Superintendent Dr. James McCoy said last week’s first week of school “was much like” the end of 2020.

“We’re going to continue to monitor the situation and our faculty continues to adapt," McCoy said. “The teachers are doing everything possible to offer the best learning environment available.”

On Dec. 18, 2020, Lee County Schools saw 46 confirmed cases that week, according to the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 Schools K-12 dashboard. No updates were given during the Department of Education school break, and updates will resume later this week. 

Lee County School District also introduced Kelly Education to manage their substitute program this month to aid with the lack of substitute teachers brought on by the pandemic.

To apply to be a Lee County Schools substitute teacher, email 1053@kellyservices.com or call 334-742-9111 for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert