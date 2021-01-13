Loachapoka Elementary, Beulah High continue with virtual learning

Beulah High School and Loachapoka Elementary School both transitioned to virtual learning at the end of 2020 and are remaining virtual at least through the end of this week.

Beulah High School is conducting classes virtually until Friday, Jan. 15. Staff that is not quarantined or COVID-19 positive will report to the school building and all co-curricular and extra-curricular school activities will continue until further notice.

Loachapoka Elementary School is conducting classes virtually until Thursday, Jan. 21. All school co-curricular and extra-curricular school activities will be cancelled until Friday, Jan. 22.

Beulah High School exams will be postponed until further notice.

Lee County School Superintendent Dr. James McCoy said last week’s first week of school “was much like” the end of 2020.

“We’re going to continue to monitor the situation and our faculty continues to adapt," McCoy said. “The teachers are doing everything possible to offer the best learning environment available.”