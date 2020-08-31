Local educator starts socially distant learning studio

A local collaborative learning space may offer a comfortable compromise to parents torn over their children attending school physically or virtually.
Trellis Learning at the Studio is onboarding students now who are learning remotely but would benefit from studying with others but distantly in an open workspace.
Mary Jo Thompson had taught within the Lee County school system for 10 years before deciding to leave last February, and she has now created a workspace for students in a converted yoga studio which spaces out learners and limits contact capable of spreading COVID-19.
“I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do next,” she said, of her leaving Lee County schools in the spring. “I know that education is my calling so I was just kind of planning on transitioning to private tutoring or online teaching — just not in the classroom with a hundred students every day.”
Once the pandemic began to affect the local community in March and schools were forced to finish the last school year online, Thompson was able to change her lessons as needed. While the change was easy for her, she saw that it was harder for her students, as well as their parents.
As the beginning of the new school year got closer, like most parents, her concerns about the new school year amid a pandemic grew.
“Just talking with a lot of parents, the number one issue was getting their [virtual learning] kids to do their work, having an environment where their kids could do their work,” Thompson said. “And most parents were still concerned about the fact that we’ve been quarantined for so long.”
Thompson herself has two children, one daughter who graduated in May and a son who’s a sophomore. She explained that while her son wanted to attend school physically, he couldn’t with his sister being immunocompromised.
“He really wanted to go back and see his friends, but we really didn’t see that as what’s best for our family,” she said. “Even with the mask mandate, a high school full of kids? You never know.”
Some parents with students that had been quarantined for so long were worried about keeping them away from friends and the regular socialization that comes with going to school.
Feeling that there was a way to facilitate small peer groups so students could study, be around other students and social distance, she made a Facebook post to see who would be interested. As a result, Trellis Learning at the Studio was formed.
“The way that the studio is set up and the way that we’ve decided to function as a learning space, is that we’re offering half-day session — three days in the morning, three days in the afternoon — and parents have the option of three days a week or two days a week,” Thompson explained. “Because of that we can facilitate somewhere between 38 and 40 students.”
As she and her team bring more students onboard, instruction is held in what used to be a large yoga studio, with X’s taped to the floor to mark seven-foot distancing for students. Flexible seating options like floor cushions and mats can be easily removed so other activities can be facilitated in the studio, with large windows showing the greenery surrounding the building in every room and offering natural light.
“It does create that calming environment,” Thompson said. “School makes kids nervous. COVID makes kids nervous and I think it’s good for them to be able to come in and just be able to let some of that go.”
Each session begins with a movement and mindfulness exercise, something she previously did in her own classroom. Together, she and the students stretch and practice deep breathing to help clear their minds and get ready to learn.
“My focus as a teacher obviously is always going to be on the kids first,” Thompson said. “Knowing that parents struggle with it is kind of what led me here, but just the few kids that we’ve had so far, just seeing them enjoy this time and this space with each other, getting outside, socializing and having others help them with their assignments... I’ve just really seen a change in them.”
At the beginning of their individual lessons, she helps the students put together a checklist of assignments they must complete that day. As parents get more comfortable and start learning what programs the schools are using, she hopes students will be able to come in each Monday with a schedule for what they need to do for the week prepared.
Trellis Learning at the Studio currently has seven students coming in each week, and they’re onboarding more. Thompson plans to bring in more teachers and tutors as enrollment grows. Parents interested in enrolling their students can contact her at trellislearning2020@gmail.com.
