Local educator starts socially distant learning studio

As she and her team bring more students onboard, instruction is held in what used to be a large yoga studio, with X’s taped to the floor to mark seven-foot distancing for students. Flexible seating options like floor cushions and mats can be easily removed so other activities can be facilitated in the studio, with large windows showing the greenery surrounding the building in every room and offering natural light.

“It does create that calming environment,” Thompson said. “School makes kids nervous. COVID makes kids nervous and I think it’s good for them to be able to come in and just be able to let some of that go.”

Each session begins with a movement and mindfulness exercise, something she previously did in her own classroom. Together, she and the students stretch and practice deep breathing to help clear their minds and get ready to learn.

“My focus as a teacher obviously is always going to be on the kids first,” Thompson said. “Knowing that parents struggle with it is kind of what led me here, but just the few kids that we’ve had so far, just seeing them enjoy this time and this space with each other, getting outside, socializing and having others help them with their assignments... I’ve just really seen a change in them.”