Local schools continue to see decline in new COVID-19 cases

Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools all reported a significant decrease in new COVID-19 cases over the past week compared to previous weeks, according to the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to the ADPH’s COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, new cases have dropped by 33 in Auburn City Schools, by 20 in Opelika City Schools and by 86 in Lee County Schools.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auburn City Schools last week, 27 cases were reported in Opelika City Schools and 46 cases were reported in Lee County Schools.

The latest numbers mark the fewest new cases reported by each school system since the school year began in August, with Auburn City School and Lee County Schools reporting less than half as many new COVID cases since the prior week’s reports.

Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased over the past week from 6,382 to 3,802, marking a decrease of new COVID-19 cases by over 2,500.