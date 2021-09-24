 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local schools continue to see decline in new COVID-19 cases
0 Comments
top story

Local schools continue to see decline in new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Back-to-School 2020 (copy)

In this file photo, a teacher leads students at Dean Road Elementary School in Auburn to the school buses after their first day of school on Aug. 10, 2020.

 OA News file photo

Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools all reported a significant decrease in new COVID-19 cases over the past week compared to previous weeks, according to the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to the ADPH’s COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, new cases have dropped by 33 in Auburn City Schools, by 20 in Opelika City Schools and by 86 in Lee County Schools.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auburn City Schools last week, 27 cases were reported in Opelika City Schools and 46 cases were reported in Lee County Schools.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The latest numbers mark the fewest new cases reported by each school system since the school year began in August, with Auburn City School and Lee County Schools reporting less than half as many new COVID cases since the prior week’s reports.

Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased over the past week from 6,382 to 3,802, marking a decrease of new COVID-19 cases by over 2,500.

According to guidance from the ADPH in its back-to-school plans for the 2021-2022 school year, those who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result, go for 24 hours without a fever or taking fever-reducing medications, and experience symptom improvement before returning from isolation.

Local school officials are continuing to encourage parents to remain vigilant and monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 everyday and allow them to stay home should they exhibit any symptoms.

The top elected official in the Texas border county where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says only 225 migrants remain.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert