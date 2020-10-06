 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 cases at Auburn University rise slightly
New COVID-19 cases at Auburn University rise slightly

Samford Hall

Samford Hall shines in the sunlight on the Auburn University campus.

 Sara Palczewski//

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported at Auburn University campuses rose slightly during the past week.

The university said that 21 new virus cases were reported to the school during the week ending on Oct.4. The school also reported a 0 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

Of the 21 virus cases reported, 19 were reported on Auburn’s main campus, one was reported at the Auburn University airport and one was reported at Solon Dixon. There have been 1,368 reported COVID-19 cases Since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.

The university said 17 campus community members self-reported positive COVID-19 tests during the week ending on Sept. 27. It also reported a 0.27 percent positivity rate during the same timeframe among those tested through sentinel testing.

Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University and those who tested positive through the AU GuideSafe Sentinel testing, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.

