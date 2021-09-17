New COVID-19 cases continue to drop in local public schools and statewide

There were more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state of Alabama last week with more than 200 of them having been reported in Lee County, according to the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health Thursday.

According to the ADPH’s COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auburn City Schools last week, 47 cases were reported in Opelika City Schools, and 132 cases were reported in Lee County Schools.

Compared to last week’s report, new cases have gone down by almost 10 in Auburn City Schools and by over 30 in Opelika City Schools, while cases have risen by about 10 in Lee County Schools.

Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased over the past week from 8,428 to 6,382, marking a decrease of new COVID-19 cases by over 2,000.

According to guidance from the ADPH in its back-to-school plans for the 2021-2022 school year, those who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result, go for 24 hours without a fever or taking fever-reducing medications, and experience symptom improvement before returning from isolation.