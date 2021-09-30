 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New COVID-19 cases fall below 25 for each school system in Lee County
0 Comments
top story

New COVID-19 cases fall below 25 for each school system in Lee County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Back-to-School 2020 (copy)

In this August 2020 file photo, a student stands walks out of Auburn High School in Auburn. 

 Sara Palczewski/

New COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to decrease in Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools according to the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to the ADPH’s COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, new cases have dropped by six in Auburn City Schools, by five in Opelika City Schools and by 28 in Lee County Schools compared to the previous week’s report.

The dashboard, which was updated Thursday, reported 21 new cases in Auburn City Schools, 22 new cases in Opelika City Schools and 18 new cases in Lee County Schools.

The latest numbers mark the fewest new cases reported by each school system since the school year began in August and the fourth consecutive week that new cases reported by ACS have decreased.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased over the past week from 3,802 to 2,487, marking a decrease of new COVID-19 cases by over 1,300.

According to guidance from the ADPH in its back-to-school plans for the 2021-2022 school year, those who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result, go for 24 hours without a fever or taking fever-reducing medications, and experience symptom improvement before returning from isolation.

All school systems within Lee County currently have mandatory mask requirements while students, faculty and visitors are within school buildings.

Local school officials are continuing to encourage parents to remain vigilant and monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 everyday and allow them to stay home should they exhibit any symptoms.

Still waiting for your Amazon order? As supply chain challenges impact business across industries, here's a look at the biggest ports in the U.S. and Canada according to Shipa Freight.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert