New COVID-19 cases fall below 25 for each school system in Lee County

New COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to decrease in Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools according to the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to the ADPH’s COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard, new cases have dropped by six in Auburn City Schools, by five in Opelika City Schools and by 28 in Lee County Schools compared to the previous week’s report.

The dashboard, which was updated Thursday, reported 21 new cases in Auburn City Schools, 22 new cases in Opelika City Schools and 18 new cases in Lee County Schools.

The latest numbers mark the fewest new cases reported by each school system since the school year began in August and the fourth consecutive week that new cases reported by ACS have decreased.

Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased over the past week from 3,802 to 2,487, marking a decrease of new COVID-19 cases by over 1,300.

According to guidance from the ADPH in its back-to-school plans for the 2021-2022 school year, those who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result, go for 24 hours without a fever or taking fever-reducing medications, and experience symptom improvement before returning from isolation.