New elementary school in the works for Opelika City Schools

Plans to build a new elementary school in the city of Opelika are underway as the school system plans to address the growing enrollment Opelika City Schools have seen over the years.

Superintendent Mark Neighbors said it was still too early in the process to give more specifics on the new elementary school like a name, location or size of the building, but said more information would become available as details are discussed.

“We don’t really have a timeline yet, but it’s on the fastrack,” Neighbors said. “We’re meeting this week to look at a timeline of how feasible it is. This will be a new school, and we aren’t talking about grade levels and all that yet until we finalize it with the board and talk to our teachers, too.”

On Tuesday, the Opelika City Schools Board of Education approved a contract with an architect to design the new school.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The budget for the new project was tentatively set at $12 million, according to the agreement with the architect, and the designs of the new school will be done by the firm Turnerbatson Architects based out of Birmingham.