New interim provost borrows from Bruce Pearl: ‘Auburn is an Everything School’

Auburn University’s new interim provost couldn’t have said it better herself.
“I respectfully borrow from Coach Bruce Pearl’s statement that Auburn is an ‘Everything School’ and I will work towards that goal of pervasive institutional exceptionalism, every day,” said Vini Nathan this week.
Nathan on Thursday was named the school’s interim provost and vice president of academic affairs.
Nathan has been dean of the university’s architecture school since 2011, but on March 7 she’ll begin her term as interim provost, stepping in for former provost Bill Hardgrave as he starts his new job as president of the University of Memphis.
Nathan told the Opelika-Auburn News she is committed to inclusive excellence and to striving to contribute toward an Auburn University that is welcoming and supportive of all.
In this interim role, she will provide leadership throughout the university’s 13 colleges and numerous academic programs.
“I intend to listen and learn from the other 12 colleges to identify, with their help, where opportunities for meaningful collaboration may exist,” Nathan said.
Nathan received her doctorate in architecture from the University of Michigan in 1994.
After receiving her Ph.D., she collaborated with Cesar Pelli Associates on the design of the Kuala Lumpur City Center in Malaysia, the tallest building in the world when it opened in 1996.
Before her employment at Auburn University, Nathan served as dean of the architecture school at Thomas Jefferson University.
“I am grateful to have wonderful mentors, incredible colleagues, and supportive family members and friends, who are integral to my professional arc,” she said.
Auburn announced that an acting dean for its College of Architecture, Design and Construction will be named in the coming weeks.
Nathan will return to her dean position after a permanent provost is selected by the university.