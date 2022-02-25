New interim provost borrows from Bruce Pearl: ‘Auburn is an Everything School’

Auburn University’s new interim provost couldn’t have said it better herself.

“I respectfully borrow from Coach Bruce Pearl’s statement that Auburn is an ‘Everything School’ and I will work towards that goal of pervasive institutional exceptionalism, every day,” said Vini Nathan this week.

Nathan on Thursday was named the school’s interim provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Nathan has been dean of the university’s architecture school since 2011, but on March 7 she’ll begin her term as interim provost, stepping in for former provost Bill Hardgrave as he starts his new job as president of the University of Memphis.

Nathan told the Opelika-Auburn News she is committed to inclusive excellence and to striving to contribute toward an Auburn University that is welcoming and supportive of all.

In this interim role, she will provide leadership throughout the university’s 13 colleges and numerous academic programs.

“I intend to listen and learn from the other 12 colleges to identify, with their help, where opportunities for meaningful collaboration may exist,” Nathan said.