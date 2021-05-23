'Not out of the ordinary': Auburn High School alumnae and Brooklyn educator travels to Arctic tundra for research trip

Two weeks ago, Liza Backman packed her life into her Nissan Fit to drive from Brooklyn, her home of three years, to Auburn, her hometown. Today, the geochemist is teaching chemistry from Fairbanks, Alaska, before researching the Arctic tundra herself.

Born in snow-filled Buffalo, raised in the heat of Auburn, Ala., and then living amid the concrete of New York City, the cold parts of the world called out to Liza Backman as young as first grade, when Carol Smith, her teacher at the The Village School, now Auburn Montessori School, gave her an Atlas.

“It meant a lot to have that Atlas,” Backman said. “I’ve kept it with me as a reminder to always follow your passions.”

She teaches earth science, chemistry and international baccalaureate chemistry at Brooklyn Emerging Leaders Academy (BELA), a public all-girls charter school in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.

PolarTREC, a nationally funded organization connecting research experiments and STEM educators, has given Backman the opportunity to study climate change in the Arctic tundra, something she’s wanted to do for a couple of years.