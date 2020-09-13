Notasulga faithful honor school's history

“(Then-principal) Harold Manley was one of the toughest human beings I ever saw,” Sanderson said of the man who led the school during that era. “There were fist fights breaking out around town. I think people got sick of fighting him eventually.”

Sanderson credited Manley and his successor Robert Anderson with helping to defuse tense atmosphere and move the school forward. By the 1972-73 school year, Notasulga High School’s student body was evenly divided between blacks and whites and the school was hailed as a model of desegregation in the South.

Not going anywhere

Macon County Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Brooks told the crowd that Notasulga High School and the other county schools are irreplaceable parts of their communities, and she promised none of them are going to be closed on her watch.

“I would never bring a recommendation to close any school in this county,” said Brooks, who has run the district for 10 years. “We are committed to Notasulga High School remaining here with its rock in front.”

Brooks, who attended the now-closed South Macon High School, admitted that she wasn’t aware of Notasulga High’s rich history before the recent push for state and national historic recognition.