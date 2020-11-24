Ogletree Elementary participate in gratitude celebration

Some students have expressed thankfulness for staff members, others said they are grateful to be in school – one child even cited the ability to complete a Rubik’s Cube.

“I think what I relate to the most are the ones that seem just the most authentic and unique, not necessarily the most earth shattering, but you can tell the child really thought through the answer and it was something really personal to them,” Raville said. “That’s why the Rubik’s Cube answer stood out to me, because I know that the kid really thought through that.”

Out of the multitude of journal responses, Raville said she hope the biggest takeaway the students get from the project is to be grateful for the things they can control.

“We just try really hard to stay focused on all the things that are going right,” Raville said. “We have to be real about the things that haven’t gone right, but I don’t see any point in meditating on those things.”

Raville herself, along with all faculty and staff, has been reflecting themselves on what she is grateful for, joining students in the gratitude challenge.