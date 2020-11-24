Ogletree Elementary participate in gratitude celebration

Gratitude. That's what the Ogletree Elementary School community want all their students - their “All-Stars” to have.
“If you understand gratitude and practice it, it brings great joy to your life,” Ogletree Elementary School principal Caroline Raville said on Nov. 3 as a part of her morning message in the daily Ogletree Live News.
Ogletree Elementary students are participating in a month-long gratitude celebration as an opportunity to “be intentional about acknowledging their blessings.”
Administration, faculty and staff offer several opportunities across campus for students and staff to share in the season of Thanksgiving by taking moments to express their appreciation for their school and community.
Activities included daily gratitude journals, a virtual Veterans Day program, a canned food drive, an outdoor fall celebration and more.
“We’ve spent really the whole year as an administrative staff focused on school culture and being really intentional about creating moments of joy and fun,” Raville said in a phone interview. “Our students have missed out on a lot of opportunities they normally have like school wide assemblies, pep rallies — there’s just a lot that doesn’t really exist for them anymore. And yet, they’ve been amazing, so we wanted to do something for them.”
Ogletree’s core essentials word of the month is gratitude. Each month Ogletree students, faculty and staff focus on one positive character attribute — such as gratitude — that is discussed in the news, examined in literature, and demonstrated in real life examples, according to the Ogletree Elementary School Student Handbook as a part of the Core Essentials Character Education Program.
“It just made sense to share what we are all thankful for this month,” Raville said. “I’m personally a big believer in the discipline of gratitude and remaining focused on the things that are going right, not always putting our minds on the things that aren’t going right.”
Daily gratitude journals impact students
Daily gratitude reflections by the students entail responses to writing prompts such as “What does gratitude mean?” and “Who is someone at OES you are thankful for?” Students are encouraged to share their thoughts with their teachers and peers, a choice Raville says strengthens the project’s lasting impact.
“Sure, we want you to be a better math student and scientist and studier of history, but we also want you to have a really great time here and enjoy the process,” Raville said. “Being able to do something for the kids that’s just fun and celebrates the fact that they are kids, and they should run around with their friends and do something creative that was really important to me."
Some students have expressed thankfulness for staff members, others said they are grateful to be in school – one child even cited the ability to complete a Rubik’s Cube.
“I think what I relate to the most are the ones that seem just the most authentic and unique, not necessarily the most earth shattering, but you can tell the child really thought through the answer and it was something really personal to them,” Raville said. “That’s why the Rubik’s Cube answer stood out to me, because I know that the kid really thought through that.”
Out of the multitude of journal responses, Raville said she hope the biggest takeaway the students get from the project is to be grateful for the things they can control.
“We just try really hard to stay focused on all the things that are going right,” Raville said. “We have to be real about the things that haven’t gone right, but I don’t see any point in meditating on those things.”
Raville herself, along with all faculty and staff, has been reflecting themselves on what she is grateful for, joining students in the gratitude challenge.
“One of our English language learner students mentioned how grateful they were to speak two languages and I thought that was great that they had come through that process," Raville said. “Understanding how challenging that process is at first to now being at the place where they see that this is a blessing that I can do this was special.”
A small, safe fall celebration
Calling it a “fun, engaging experience”, students participated in an outdoor gratitude celebration mid-month where games and activities were plentiful.
“I joke around that it was decorated a little bit like a Hallmark Christmas movie with all of the decorations and the tractor,” Raville said. “It felt like a small, safe fall festival.”
Stations at the event included photographing nature up close in the school’s nature trail, creating feather art, trying their hand at an old-school fishing booth stocked with prizes and catapulting miniature pumpkins into a box.
“We wanted to find a way to do something similar to our past celebrations that was safe,” Raville. “Classrooms rotated through the booth with only their classmates.”
Individual classes were kept together, with select grades attending the celebration on three separate days to keep everyone safe, Raville says.
Looking forward
Teachers and administration joined the students in the gratitude challenge, too. Raville and vice principal Sharron Higgins read picture books to each classroom and have hosted teacher appreciation events all month including a call-in radio show game where the 10th caller won a prize and the Ogletree’s Parent Teacher Organization provided lunch for the staff.
The month culminates with the collecting canned foods to benefit Beat Bama Food Drive. Cans were received from Nov. 2 to Nov. 19.
“We always participate in the Beat Bama Food Drive, which is a good way to show that we’re grateful for what we have by giving to others,” Raville said.
Students will conclude their daily gratitude reflections in their reader’s notebooks on November 24. The final gratitude writing pieces are based on student’s journals and work during the celebration to be shared on Padlet, a secure online virtual “bulletin” board for students, to share with the school community.
The school-wide writing prompt — “How has OES’s monthlong Gratitude Celebration impacted you?” — has impacted Raville as well, she says.
“I think one of the hardest things about my job this year has been not being able to fix everything for everybody,” Raville said. “I care so much about the staff and students here. Knowing that things have been challenging and difficult and that I can’t wave a magic wand and make it better is hard and humbling.
“But being able to do something like this, I know they are enjoying it and it makes you feel better that you’re doing something for the staff, students and families to thank them for everything they have done for us this year to make this such a good year,” Raville said
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!