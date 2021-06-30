Opelika Board of Education approves raises for teachers, staff

The Opelika City Schools Board of Education approved a raise for all school employees, including teachers, at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
The decision will grant a 2% raise in salary to employees across the board, with teachers able to earn more than the 2% bump depending on their qualifications.
“[Teacher pay raises] are different based on years and on education, or what your highest degree is,” said Chris Harrison, chief financial officer of Opelika City Schools.
The change in salary comes after the Alabama Legislature passed an increased education budget of over $7.6 billion for fiscal year 2022 earlier this year, granting the state department of education the ability to increase the salary schedules of Alabama public school teachers.
Pay raises for teachers will depend upon whether they have a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, an education specialist degree, a doctorate, or no degree, as well as how long they’ve worked in public schools, with pay bumps awarded in increments of three years up to 27 years of total experience.
For example, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree with less than three years of experience who makes $40,873 would, at minimum, make $817 a year more in 2022 than in 2021 for a new salary of $1,690. A teacher with a doctorate and more than 27 years of experience who makes $68,780 would make $4,345 more in 2022 for a new salary $73,125.
While those figures represent the minimum increase in salary for teachers across the state of Alabama, Harrison said the increase for Opelika City Schools teachers would likely be greater depending on their positions.
Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors said the changes in pay would go into effect at the beginning of each employee’s contract, with the school system paying the costs of the raises up front until it receives reimbursement from the state in October 2021.