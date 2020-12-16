Opelika Board of Education pays out $320K in lawsuit settlement with former special education teacher

“Norris voiced her opposition to this practice to Principal [David] Carpenter on November 2, 2017,” the court memorandum read. “According to Norris, she told Carpenter ‘this cannot happen,’ ‘it’s segregation, it’s hurtful, at the end of the day, forget the legal side of it, it’s just mean.’ Carpenter disputes that this conversation ever occurred, although he acknowledged having a conversation with Bailey about the inappropriate use of the tape barrier in early November.”

The judge's memorandum stated the tape barrier was removed the following day but was reintroduced the next Monday and stayed through the end of the semester and into the spring semester. The student’s father met with Norris in March 2018 to complain about the ongoing segregation of the student, the memo said.

After a family member of the student videotaped the meeting with Norris in which she said she had repeatedly brought up her complaints about the taped barrier to the principal, the family filed a request for a due process hearing with the state department of education on the grounds that their child had been denied educational services. Norris attended a pre-resolution meeting regarding the family’s concerns in April, according to the court memorandum.