Opelika City School’s First Class Pre-K ready for first day of school

Pre-K students will be greeted at the door, with hand sanitizer, each morning at dropoff. The school day will begin at 8:15 a.m., with everyone social distancing by classes.

“They do a read aloud in the morning and afternoon, they do music and movement for part of the day, they’ll do whole group where they introduce a concept like colors or shapes,” Clark explained. “And then they’ll have some small groups where they work with the toys.”

A playground set will be constructed near the library by Aug. 5 for students to have outdoor playtime. There will also be an indoor “free choice” playtime by the end of the day, where they get to pick out what they want to do.

“That’s the time the teacher goes to all the children and talks to them,” she said.

“Or it could be to check them on standards to see what they can do with something.”

Nicole Beasley is one of the program’s two teachers. She has been with Opelika City Schools for seven years, having taught kindergarten, fourth and fifth grade.

“This program has been longstanding and has been proven to be successful, so once I heard that Opelika was getting some units I had to jump at the opportunity,” she said.