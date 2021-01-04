 Skip to main content
Opelika city school to move to remote learning for 10 days due to COVID-19
Opelika city school to move to remote learning for 10 days due to COVID-19

An Opelika city school is moving to remote learning due to COVID-19.

Morris Avenue Intermediate School staff and students are moving to remote learning for the next 10 day school days. Students and teachers are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Jan. 14, Opelika City Schools said on Monday.

The decision to move the school to remote learning was made due to a positive COVID-19 test of a staff member, multiple close contact exposures of staff and the lack of available substitute teachers. The affected staff members will be quarantined, Opelika City Schools aid.

Morris Avenue Intermediate School students should not report to school and should do their classwork through Google Classroom at home on their assigned Chrome books. Opelika City Schools students were set to return to class on Tuesday following the holiday break, which began on Dec. 23, 2020, according to the school system calendar.

Meals for students for the week will be available for pick-up at Jeter Primary School on Tuesday and Monday, Jan. 11, from 10 - 11 a.m.

Opelika City Schools says it will provide updated on the school website.

