Opelika City Schools approves $44M budget for next year

Opelika City Schools should navigate the next budget year with little trouble from COVID-19, according to district officials.

The district’s board of education unanimously approved a $44 million budget Tuesday for Fiscal Year 2021, which starts Oct. 1. That’s about $1 million less than FY 2020, and it includes 6.5 new classroom spots – paid for by increased state funding – and three new buses. However, there is no significant new spending.

Overall, 83 percent of the budget will go to classroom and personnel costs.

The revenue picture looks good, according to Chief Financial Officer Chris Harrison. In fact, Opelika City Schools will take in $47 million in tax collections and state aid.

That will allow the district to carry a $19 million general fund balance, which equates to a five months’ reserve for overhead (state rules require at least one month’s worth of reserves).

Harrison said sales tax revenues have held up well this year, despite the store closures and other retail restrictions imposed after the coronavirus outbreak in the spring.