Opelika City Schools OKs capital plan, new hires

Opelika City School’s board of education Tuesday approved the school system’s five-year capital improvement plan, including 15 projects with a budget totaling over $6 million.

The capital improvement plan is submitted annually by the school system to the state department of education. Superintendent Mark Neighbors explained that the listed projects are completed in addition to normal maintenance.

A project currently in progress is the installation of a new boiler at Jeter Primary School, with additional plans to fix the roof of Morris Avenue Intermediate School.

New hires

The board also approved seven new teacher hires.

Of the new hires, two will join the faculty at Morris Avenue Elementary, two will join Northside Elementary, two will join Opelika Middle School while one will join Carver Elementary.

Remote access

With some students opting to complete the school year virtually, there was some discussion on their progress and issues they’ve run into so far. The Opelika Housing Authority is continuing its work in getting the residents in their community’s internet access.