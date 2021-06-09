 Skip to main content
Opelika City Schools provides free lunches over the summer for all kids 18 and under
Opelika High School

Any child 18 and under can recieve a free lunch and breakfast at Opelika High School’s Bulldog Cafe from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday-Thursday until July 22.

 OA News file photo

Free lunches and breakfasts are being given out to all children 18 and under at Opelika High School this summer.

Meals will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday, and one breakfast and one lunch will be provided to each child regardless of which school they attend, according to Opelika City Schools.

Opelika City Schools Nutrition Director Lynn Lee said cafeteria staff at the Bulldog Cafe in Opelika High School made over 200 breakfasts and lunches each to hand out to children on Wednesday alone, and said being able to feed children was a privilege.

“I think it’s just very rewarding for the children who need food, and it’s good we’re able to offer it,” Lee said. “We’re feeding a lot of the football players on campus, summer school kids on campus and just providing for all the students.”

Giving free meals for children at Opelika High School began years ago as a part of The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, and the distribution of meals will last until July 22, with the exception of July 5, the day Independence Day in observed this year.

