Opelika City Schools to continue requiring masks despite statewide mask order expiration

Opelika City Schools will continue to require the use of masks and face coverings until the end of the school year despite the statewide mask mandate expiring Friday the school system announced Thursday.

"We have consulted with local physicians and even though the COVID situation is improving, we believe it is important to finish the year with our current guidelines," Superintendent Mark Neighbors said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The final day of school for students is May 20, 41 days away.

“Thanks to the cooperation of our staff, students, and families, we have kept our COVID-19 numbers low within the schools and we feel that it is important to continue wearing face coverings and social distancing in order to maintain those low numbers through the end of May,” Neighbors said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.