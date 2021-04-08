 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika City Schools to continue requiring masks despite statewide mask order expiration
0 comments
top story

Opelika City Schools to continue requiring masks despite statewide mask order expiration

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Opelika City Schools (copy)

Opelika City Schools will continue to require the use of masks and face coverings until the end of the school year despite the statewide mask mandate expiring Friday the school system announced Thursday.

 OA News file photo

Opelika City Schools will continue to require the use of masks and face coverings until the end of the school year despite the statewide mask mandate expiring Friday the school system announced Thursday.

"We have consulted with local physicians and even though the COVID situation is improving, we believe it is important to finish the year with our current guidelines," Superintendent Mark Neighbors said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The final day of school for students is May 20, 41 days away.

Jessamyn Smyth, a Covid-19 long hauler, hopes that two Pfizer vaccine doses may be what finally delivers her from the lasting effects of a virus that wreaked chaos in her life. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen has more

“Thanks to the cooperation of our staff, students, and families, we have kept our COVID-19 numbers low within the schools and we feel that it is important to continue wearing face coverings and social distancing in order to maintain those low numbers through the end of May,” Neighbors said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert