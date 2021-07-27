Opelika City Schools to require masks indoors beginning Aug. 9

Opelika City Schools will require masks and face coverings to be worn inside school buildings beginning Aug. 9, the first day of school, according to a release from the school system on Tuesday.

The decision to reintroduce the mask requirement is based on guidance from local health officials and from officials at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Due to the upward trend of COVID transmission and the current local positivity rate, this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff at this time,” Superintendent Mark Neighbors said in a statement. “It is important for everyone to follow the guidelines and do their part to help us have a safe and successful start to the school year.”

While face coverings will be required indoors, they will not be required for outside activities like physical education classes and athletics.

The school system said it would continue to monitor the local COVID-19 data in the hopes that local conditions will improve and masks will become optional in the near future.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.