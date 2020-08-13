Opelika City Schools welcomes students back to school, in-person and online

Opelika City Schools welcomed some of their students back into the classroom on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug 12.

Due to the pandemic, the school system gave parents the option of their students attending school in person or online. OCS faculty and staff have been preparing for the new school year all summer, from setting up new Chromebooks to be distributed to students to developing lesson plans for online learning.

“They have worked extremely hard to be prepared for this school year,” Mark Neighbors, the system’s superintendent, said. “They have dedicated themselves to be the best educators they can be in this new world or traditional and virtual learning.”

The school system will continue to monitor pandemic, contacting East Alabama Medical System and the state department of public health as often as needed.

“We’ve implemented our plans and those plans are working well,” Neighbors said. He added that the system feels pleased with its first day of school, and as the year goes on, they will “adjust as needed.”

Wednesday was also the first day ever of the school system’s First Class Pre-K students. The school system received a state grant funding two classrooms with 36 students having been selected by a lottery-style drawing for enrollment.