Opelika closes middle school until next week
Opelika closes middle school until next week

Rising COVID-19 numbers have forced Opelika Middle School officials to close the building and revert to remote learning for all students until next week, according to Opelika City Schools spokeswoman Becky Brown.

Opelika Middle School is closing its doors through Monday, according to city schools’ spokeswoman Becky Brown.

“Based on COVID-19 updates to the OCS head nurse and in consultation with local physicians, Opelika City Schools has determined it is best to move Opelika Middle School to remote learning beginning October 7 and ending on October 12,” Brown wrote in a midday Tuesday press release.

“This is not a quarantine. Instruction will continue on Chromebooks through Google Classroom. This is a time to create separation among groups,” she said.

The cases are isolated, according to Brown, but administrators believe the move will flatten its recent COVID-19 curve and “reduce the potential for an increase in the total number of cases.”

All students and staff should plan to return to school on Tuesday.

“Overall, the Opelika City Schools are in good shape regarding positive cases of COVID-19," she said. "We appreciate the efforts of our teachers, staff, students and families in helping us continue learning both in person and virtually.”

