The assistant superintendent of Opelika City Schools will serve on the Board of Directors for the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, CLAS announced on Tuesday.

Tiffany Yelder will work aside a group of diverse, educational leaders to promote positive change in Alabama schools. She will contribute to the development and implementation of innovative programs, resources and initiatives that address the challenges and opportunities that Alabama educational leaders face today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Yelder to the CLAS Board of Directors,” said Vic Wilson, CLAS’ executive director. “The leadership, expertise and dedication to educational excellence are valuable additions to our team. We look forward to working together to advance our mission of empowering educational leaders and advancing public education in Alabama.”

CLAS is a professional organization committed to supporting and empowering educational leaders across the state.