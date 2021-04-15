Opelika High rolls out two different casts just in case ‘Cinderella’ gets hit by COVID

“In a regular year we get to perform in front of 900 screaming kids, which is gut-wrenching but at the same time really awesome to get to do that,” Gholston said. “The value of doing a family production every year is something we’ve decided is going to become a tradition.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eleanor Wilson, a senior at Opelika High, is one of two actors who will play Cinderella over the course of the show. She said she started acting during her sophomore year and has been featured in “Annie,” “Anne Frank” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Wilson said she comes from a family of actors.

“My mom grew up and did theater her whole life, and my sister who graduated last year did Opelika theater, too,” Wilson said. “We grew up surrounded by music and did church musicals when we were in third grade, and it was always just a given that we were going to do theater.”

Unlike the titular character who is traditionally seen as meek and weak-willed, Wilson said she’s used to playing roles with stronger personalities like her own.