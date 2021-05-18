 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika High School to hold in-person graduation at Bulldog Stadium
0 comments
top story

Opelika High School to hold in-person graduation at Bulldog Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Opelika High School graduation 2020 (copy) (copy)

Opelika High School’s Class of 2021 will graduate in person at the Bulldog Stadium next to Opelika High School this Friday.

 OA News file photo

Almost 250 seniors will move on to the next phase in their lives this Friday as Opelika High School holds its graduation ceremony in person.

Unlike last year’s graduation ceremony in which families had to come in and watch their graduating students’ receive their diplomas one at a time, this year’s ceremony will be a step towards returning to normal.

Opelika City Schools Public Relations Coordinator Becky Brown said mask-wearing will be encouraged for attendees at the event while seats between each graduating senior will be spaced out to allow for social distancing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After months of privations and restrictions, there is arguably no better antidote to pandemic and lockdown blues than a visit to the spectacular gardens that inspired impressionist painter Claude Monet.

A limit will also be put into place as to how many family members and friends of the graduating seniors can attend the ceremony, and seniors were given a maximum of 12 tickets each to hand out as they see fit in order to provide more space in the stadium for social distancing.

“The seniors are very excited to be able to graduate in Bulldog Stadium in a more normal format,” Brown said.

The graduation ceremony for the 246 graduating seniors will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, while seniors are expected to be seated in the Opelika Performing Arts Center by 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert