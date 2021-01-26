Opelika school moves to remote learning

An Opelika city school is moving to remote learning because of COVID-19.

Northside Intermediate School will move to remote learning for the next 10 days due to COVID-19, Opelika City Schools announced on Tuesday.

The decision was announced after the school saw positive COVID-19 tests, close contact exposure and a lack of available substitute teachers, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the school system.

Students should not report to school and should do their classwork through Google Classroom at home on their assigned Chrome books. Meals for the week will be available for pickup at Jeter Primary School on Monday, Feb. 1, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., the release said.

Students and teachers are scheduled to return to school on Monday, Feb. 8. Updates will be posted on the school website.

