Parents complain about Auburn HS vendor; FY 2020-21 ACS budget gets OK

Three parents turned up to Tuesday’s city school board meeting to complain about problems with Edgenuity, the vendor hired to provide remote instruction to Auburn High School students this year.

Tina Hooks told board members that her child hasn’t gotten the textbook for an Advanced Placement class yet – nearly a month into the school year — for a three- to four-month curriculum that Edgenuity has condensed down to just five-and-a-half weeks.

“I’ve been trying to communicate with the (school) system for two-and-a-half weeks and have gotten no response from anyone in the system,” said Hooks, echoing complaints made by different parents at August’s school board meeting about problems of Edgenuity. “…We are not hearing from you and our children are not hearing from you, and that’s making a difference in their education … we have a lot of faith in this system and I really think we can do better.”

Susan Locke was just as frustrated as Hooks. Her son has two AP classes, but no textbooks and the Edgenuity program doesn’t work on the iPad he was assigned, she said.

“I’m frustrated,” Locke told the board members, who met in the Auburn Junior High School Auditorium. “I didn’t want to get up here, but I wanted to reiterate what she (Hooks) said.”