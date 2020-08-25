Princeton Review says AU has the best athletic facilities in nation, Alabama named top party school

Auburn University is home to the best athletic facilities in the country, according to a recent national ranking.
The Princeton Review ranked Auburn University No. 1 in the nation in the “best athletic facilities” category as part of its annual “Best 385 Colleges” rankings list.
The criteria for the rankings are based on data from surveys of 143,000 students at the 385 schools named in the review. The survey included 85 questions in four sections.
“We ask students about: 1) their school's academics/administration, 2) life at their college, 3) their fellow students, and 4) themselves. Students answer by selecting one of five answer choices that range across a grid or scale,” a release from the Princeton Review reads.
The Princeton Review is a college admission services company.
Auburn is one of five Southeastern Conference schools ranked among the best athletic facilities in the nation. The University of Alabama was ranked third, Vanderbilt University was ranked fourth, Louisiana State University was ranked 11th and the University of South Carolina was ranked 17th, according to the ranking list.
The University of Alabama was named the top party school in the country.
Auburn University is also named on several other lists done by the Princeton Review.
The lists Auburn is named on are:
- Best Health Services, No. 20
- Their Students Love These Colleges, No. 8
- Happiest Students, No. 10
- Best Quality of Life, No. 19
- Most Conservative Students, No. 14
- Little Race/Class Interaction, No. 18
- LGBTQ unfriendly, No. 6
- Most Religious Students, No. 6
- Town-Gown Relations are Great, No. 9
- Students Pack the Stadiums, No. 3
- Lots of Greek Life, No. 17
The lists Alabama is named on are:
- Students Study the Least, No. 10
- Best-Run Colleges, No. 10
- LGBTQ unfriendly, No. 8
- Most Active Student Government, No. 7
- Lots of Greek Life, No. 1
- Lots of Beer, No. 6
- Party Schools, No. 1
To see every list compiled by the Princeton Review, click here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!