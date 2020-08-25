Princeton Review says AU has the best athletic facilities in nation, Alabama named top party school

Auburn University is home to the best athletic facilities in the country, according to a recent national ranking.

The Princeton Review ranked Auburn University No. 1 in the nation in the “best athletic facilities” category as part of its annual “Best 385 Colleges” rankings list.

The criteria for the rankings are based on data from surveys of 143,000 students at the 385 schools named in the review. The survey included 85 questions in four sections.

“We ask students about: 1) their school's academics/administration, 2) life at their college, 3) their fellow students, and 4) themselves. Students answer by selecting one of five answer choices that range across a grid or scale,” a release from the Princeton Review reads.

The Princeton Review is a college admission services company.

Auburn is one of five Southeastern Conference schools ranked among the best athletic facilities in the nation. The University of Alabama was ranked third, Vanderbilt University was ranked fourth, Louisiana State University was ranked 11th and the University of South Carolina was ranked 17th, according to the ranking list.

The University of Alabama was named the top party school in the country.